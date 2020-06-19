Happy Friday everyone! We finished off the week with some the heat! Today we saw upper 80s to low 90 degree temperatures throughout the area. As we head into the weekend a few clouds and some scattered showers on the way.
A ridge of high pressure that remained over the region will start to move south this evening. As it moves out of the area, a cold front will take its place. Partly cloudy skies Saturday, a few scattered showers (late morning-afternoon), cooler temps, and breezy winds. Highs in the low-upper 80s.