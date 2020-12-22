Mostly sunny and mild today with gusty winds through midday/early afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-low 40s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs near 50.
High pressure builds into the region today with a northerly flow developing across the Pacific Northwest. This will usher in much colder weather tonight through Christmas Day with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. An inversion will develop under the ridge setting the stage for areas of late night-morning fog and low clouds.
The forecast gets interesting and challenging Christmas evening (Cue Bing Crosby's White Christmas)! An upper-level low will develop off the coast of WA/OR Friday morning. This low will produce a warm moist southwesterly flow that will overrun cold surface air that is trapped in eastern WA/OR. The big questions now... How thick is the cold layer? How much moisture? How much warm air? These are the factors that will determine snow, rain/snow mix, freezing rain, rain or a wintry mix of all the above! Right models are still disagreeing about the timing and type of precipitation Friday-Saturday morning.
Here's my forecast... Note: This is not set-in stone! A lot could change between now and Friday evening... Light snow should begin Friday evening across the area and will likely change to a rain/snow mix or freezing rain in the Columbia Basin-Foothills late evening/early night. We could even a period of cold rain from the Tri-Cities into the foothills before transitioning back to light snow overnight. This first round of precipitation looks to end Saturday morning. We get another round of mainly low-level rain and mountain snow Saturday afternoon/evening.
How Much Snow? (Remember - The type and combination of precipitation type will greatly impact accumulation amounts. This forecast will need to be watched closely!)
- Yakima/Kittitas - Snow:1-3"; Ice: less than .05"
- Tri-Cities/Columbia Basin - Snow: 1-2"; Ice: less than .05"
- Foothills - Rain/Snow mix; Ice: less than .05"
High pressure returns Sunday through early next week with areas of fog developing by Monday. Highs in the 30s-40s and lows in the 20s.