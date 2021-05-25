Cloudy skies tonight with a chance of stray scattered showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the foothills and blues. Breezy winds in the Yakima valley 5 to 15 mph gusts up to 20 mph and overnight low temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Get ready for mostly sunny skies tomorrow and warmer temperatures near 80 degrees. Wednesday night into Thursday another system arrives bringing gusty winds and a chance of rain.
SET YOUR ALARM: Wednesday morning at 4:00 AM to see the "Super Blood Moon" eclipse. Clearing skies overnight will give us a great opportunity to watch the solar system at work! The total lunar eclipse lasts only 15 minutes from 4:11 to 4:26 AM. The partial eclipse begins at 2:45 AM and ends at 5:52 AM. Q. Why isn't there a lunar eclipse every full moon? A. Normally the full moon passes north or south of the Earth's shadow, avoiding an eclipse.