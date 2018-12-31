Good Morning,
Mostly sunny and chilly today. Morning temperatures in the 20s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s.
High pressure building off the west coast will provide us with dry weather through Wednesday with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Areas of patchy freezing fog will develop overnight-tomorrow morning and again Wednesday morning.
An approaching weather system Thursday will produce a southerly flow, rising snow levels, breezy winds and a chance for rain showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Another front arrives Friday-Saturday with falling snow levels and just a slight chance for a few stray showers. Colder by Sunday with highs falling into the 30s and lows in the 20s.
See you next year!
Monty