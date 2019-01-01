Good Morning!
Partly sunny and dry today. Cold and frosty this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, "warming" to the low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-near 40.
High pressure will keep us dry through Wednesday. However, we could see some patchy late night-early morning freezing fog. This would result in icy spots on roadways. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s.
An approaching warm front will increase our cloud cover late Wednesday and produce a few scattered rain showers Thursday. We do need to keep an eye on the timing of the warm front. If it arrives overnight Wednesday-early Thursday morning we could see a little freezing rain. Warmer Thursday with highs in the 40s.
A southerly flow ahead of a cold front on Friday will warm us to near 50 and produce breezy winds across the region. Another system arrives Saturday afternoon/evening with scattered rain showers that should end overnight. The only exception would be the Tri-Cities into the foothills were we could see a few leftover showers (possible mix) early Sunday morning.
A stronger system arrives overnight Sunday-Monday morning with snow or a rain/snow mix before changing over to rain by midday. Light accumulation could be possible for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. But it's to soon to forecast any specific amounts. Stay tuned…
Monty