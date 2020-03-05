Partly sunny today with winds becoming a little breezy by this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
Increasing clouds and a slight chance for a stray shower tomorrow ahead of an advancing cold front.  Shower chances increase late Friday evening/night through Saturday morning as the front moves into eastern WA/OR.  There is also a slight chance for a few snowflakes Early Saturday morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the foothills of the Blues, but no accumulation.   We will need to keep a chance for scattered showers in Saturday afternoon with cool unstable air moving into the region behind the front.  Highs dropping into the mid-upper 50s on Friday and low-mid 50s Saturday.  Partly sunny, dry and cooler Sunday with highs in the low 50s. 
 
Ridging  returns early next week with partly/mostly sunny skies, highs Monday in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.  Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
PS...  Remember to set you clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as we "Spring Forward" Sunday morning at 2:00 AM.

