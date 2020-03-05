A cold morning then pleasantly warm afternoon
Partly sunny today with winds becoming a little breezy by this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
Increasing clouds and a slight chance for a stray shower tomorrow ahead of an advancing cold front. Shower chances increase late Friday evening/night through Saturday morning as the front moves into eastern WA/OR. There is also a slight chance for a few snowflakes Early Saturday morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the foothills of the Blues, but no accumulation. We will need to keep a chance for scattered showers in Saturday afternoon with cool unstable air moving into the region behind the front. Highs dropping into the mid-upper 50s on Friday and low-mid 50s Saturday. Partly sunny, dry and cooler Sunday with highs in the low 50s.
Ridging returns early next week with partly/mostly sunny skies, highs Monday in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 60s.
PS... Remember to set you clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as we "Spring Forward" Sunday morning at 2:00 AM.
