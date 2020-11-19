Mostly clear tonight for Tri-Cities and partly cloudy for Yakima Lows in the mid 30’s for Tri-Cities and upper 20’s in Yakima. Sunny Friday & Saturday with temps in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Watch for patchy fog and freezing fog Friday night and Saturday night for the Tri-Cities and the Columbia Basin. Sunday the next weather system arrives bringing mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain/snow mix for Yakima & Kittitas Valley Sunday afternoon and evening not expecting much accumulation. Chance of rain for Tri-Cities.