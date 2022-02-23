A famous outdoorsman known for cutting off his arm while being stuck in a canyon came to Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Aron Ralston, an experienced hiker, and outdoorsman was canyoneering alone through Bluejohn Canyon in Utah in April 2003 when he accidentally loosened a boulder while climbing causing it to fall around 7 feet and pin his right arm underneath the 800-pound rock.
He was stuck in the canyon for over 6 days until he decided to cut his arm off and climb out to search for help.
Hollywood took notice of Ralston's story, the film 127 hours was made about his experience.
Since then, he's gone around the country and the world speaking about the trauma and how it had a positive impact on his life.
"When I walked away, the very final moments from those 127 hours I spent in that spot, I said thank you to the boulder," said Aron Ralston an outdoorsman, mechanical engineer, and motivational speaker. "It was a choice for the gratitude to receive something rather than to focus on what I was leaving behind."
Ralston came to the Capitol Theater in Yakima hoping to share his experience and inspire others to use their trauma as a stepping stone.
"That feedback that I get is absolutely part of why I feel that this," said Ralston. "This is much more than something that happened to me or that even happened for just me but that happened for all of us and I got lucky enough that I get to share about it."
He said this isn't his first time in Yakima, and he had once lived in Tacoma, Wa. But, Washington held a special place in his heart because this is the first place he started professionally mountaineering.
In his speech, he made it very clear that he didn't lose anything in the canyon in Utah, but he gained something.
"The choice that we get to make when there's a trauma," said Ralston. "We get to choose to make it into a tragedy or to use it as maybe an opportunity for transformation, even triumph in the end."
When speaking to Ralston, he said the reason he wanted to go around and speak to people is possible to change their life for the better.
"I've heard from folks who are suicidally depressed and said that 'you've found something to live for in this darkest time for you, and you helped me see that I have something to live for too," said Ralston.
Before becoming an outdoorsman and motivational speaker, he was a mechanical engineer, but in a life or death situation, he had to think outside the box.
"I was educated in brainstorming and problem-solving and physics and in some ways, even kind of embarrassed too because it took me 6 days to reinvent toric," said Ralston. "To finally figure out how I can use the leverage of the boulder itself in order to help free me."
He said his goal with his speeches is to help people realize that whatever trauma they might have gone through, might be a positive thing.
"The mindset we take around when something happens can largely determine the outcome of it," said Ralston. "Not necessarily that we get to guarantee anything but we certainly do get to choose how to respond."
Ralston said he has gone back to Bluejohn Canyon 13 times now where he got stuck and says the place where the boulder used to be, doesn't remind him of the tragedy but rather a positive experience he had in his life.
If you would like to see more guest speakers in Yakima, you can click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.