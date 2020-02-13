- Cascades Passes: 4-14"
- Blues: 4-10"
Increasing clouds this morning with a slight chance for a few stray showers this afternoon. Winds becoming breezy late this afternoon/evening. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low50s.
A quick moving cold will bring us a slight chance for a few showers this afternoon-evening and breezy winds behind the front. This system will also produce another round of accumulating snow in the mountains.
Winter Weather Advisory... 10 AM Today-10 AM Friday
We will be in between fronts Friday-Saturday morning with mainly dry weather and breezy winds. Models are showing a weak upper level disturbance that could squeeze out a little rain/snow mix overnight Friday in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, but no accumulation. Highs in the low-mid 50s.
A stronger front arrives late Saturday-Sunday with rain showers in the lowlands and heavy snow in the Cascades and Blues. Right now the mountains could see 1-2 ft. of snow this weekend making traveling over the passes very difficult. Highs drop into the 40s and lows in the 30s. A few leftover showers are possible early Sunday morning, otherwise mainly dry and windy with gusts 30-45 mph, highs in the low 50s.
Ridging returns next Monday through Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.