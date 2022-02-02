Happy Groundhog Day! (more on Phil at the bottom of this forecast)
Mostly cloudy and cooler today. Another round of mountain snow developing this afternoon with 3-8 inches possible by Thursday afternoon. There's a slight chance for a stray flurry today in the lower elevations, especially in the foothills. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
An upper-level disturbance will move across the Pacific Northwest with another round of mountain snow this afternoon through midday Thursday. We could even see a few snowflakes in the lower elevations with light accumulation possible in the foothills tonight-early Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Today 4 PM-Thursday 9 AM
- 5-8"
- Expect Delays or Closures on I-84
- Check Pass Reports
Snowfall Forecast Elsewhere... Afternoon-Tomorrow
- Cascade Passes: 3-8"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Kittitas Valley (tonight): Trace
- Yakima Valley/Columbia Basin (tonight): Maybe a few Flurries
- Foothills/Pendleton-Walla Walla (after 9 pm): Less than 1/2"
- Dayton-Pullman (tonight-tomorrow am): 1-3"
- Spokane: 1" or less
Dry weather and a little sunshine Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Then a cold front will push into the Pacific Northwest Friday night-Saturday morning with the Cascades and Blues catching most of the moisture (snow). However, there is a slight chance for a snow flake or two Friday night-early. No Accumulation in the lower elevations. Clearing skies by Saturday afternoon, after some patchy morning fog, as high pressure quickly moves into the region. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s. Late night and early morning fog/low clouds will continue into next week with highs pressure sitting over the region. We are getting late in our fog season so the sun may be able to burn off some of the fog by afternoon. Any sun will allow us to have highs in the mid 40s. However, if the fog is stubborn, we will need to lower the forecasted high temperatures next week.
Now, back to Phil...
Every year Americans turn to a little town in Pennsylvania, putting their faith in a prognosticating rodent, looking for a sign that winter will end. This year Punxsutawney Phil declared, after seeing his shadow, SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER!
This tradition on Gobbler's Knob has been an annual event since 1887! So, how accurate is the furry forecaster? Records kept by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club shows Phil has predicted 106 continued winters and only 20 early springs with 10 years of missing data. According to Stormfax Almanac Phil is only right 39% of the time. The groundhog may get lucky this year in the Pacific Northwest because the long range forecast suggests below average temperatures February through April.