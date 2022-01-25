A strong ridge of high pressure continues across the Pacific Northwest keeping us dry and also allowing the pesky freezing fog to dominate our weather pattern. Low clouds and fog will persist through Friday morning and we will see a shift in pressure allowing for Friday afternoon sunshine temperatures will hit the low to mid-30s during the day and slip into the 20s overnight through Friday. The high will begin to break down Friday & Saturday allowing a system to move into the region bringing periods of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow is possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Yakima Valley with the snow level at 1300 feet. There is a chance of rain Sunday night for the Columbia Basin, and mountain snow will begin Saturday night into early next week.
// WATCH SWX //
A Few More Days Of Grey Gloom...Then Sunshine Yay
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.