Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
A ridge of high pressure is currently sitting offshore and providing us with a moist northwesterly flow. Several weak disturbance will drop south across the region through tomorrow morning producing scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains and the east slopes where is will be moderate to heavy at times. Snow levels today between 6-7,500 ft so the passes will be wet. Much warmer tomorrow with highs near 70!
A cool Canadian ridge will provide us with sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the low-mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Increasing clouds Friday as another front pushes into the Pacific Northwest. Snow levels drop Friday night-Saturday morning to 3,000-3,500 ft. Snowfall for most passes look to be in the range of 3-6", but a lot could change between now and then. Rain shadowing should keep most areas east of the Cascades dry with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Breezy and cooler this weekend with highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and lows in the 30s.