Mostly cloudy with scattered morning showers mainly along and to the east of highway 395. We could also see spotty freezing rain early this morning along the east slopes. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-mid 30s with patchy fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, upper 30s-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
A warm front remains draped across eastern Washington this morning and will slowly lift north today pulling the showers with it. We should be dry and quiet this afternoon across the region. The only exception will be the Cascades where rain will continue to fall adding to the flood risk across western Washington. The upper level low and cold front will push across the region tomorrow with scattered showers mainly in the morning and early afternoon, highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s-near 30.
High pressure returns Thursday night through early next week with areas of fog and low clouds. Highs in the mid 30s-near 40 and lows in the 20s. A weather system next Tuesday will bring us a chance for scattered showers with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s.