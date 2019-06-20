Breezy with gusts to 25-30 mph (40mph in the Kittitas Valley) and cooler today with a few early morning showers. Another chance for stray showers after 3 PM mainly to the east of the Yakima Valley. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid-upper 60 and afternoon highs in the low 70s.
Several weak disturbances rotating around an upper level low will give us varying chances for showers through tonight. The best chance will be in the foothills and Blues. The low pushes east during the day on Friday and high pressure returns Saturday with a warming trend. Highs in the mid 70s Friday and mid 80s by Saturday. The ridge shifts east on Sunday with breezy winds and cooler temperatures, highs in the upper 70s-near 80.
A weak disturbance will bring us a few clouds and a chance for some mountain showers on Monday and Tuesday, highs in the mid 70s-near 80. A slightly strong front should bring us some showers Wednesday with highs in the 70s.