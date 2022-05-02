A juvenile behind bars after escaping from juvenile detention center

KITTITAS COUNTY, WASH. - Dispatchers were called from the Parke Creek Community Facility after a 15- year old male choked a staff member, demanding for her keys and stealing her car. The call came in shortly before 8:00 pm April 29th.
Deputies from Kittitas County Sheriff's Office spotted the car heading west towards Ellensburg from the group home.
When the driver didn't stop, deputies pursued based on the danger he posed to the public. The stolen car began speeding up to 80 mph on county roads, droving into the oncoming lane and droving through a ditch, avoiding spike strips.
The pursuit continued for about 10 miles entering Ellensburg, where deputies determined the juvenile's attempt to avoid police would be a danger to the public.
Information on the suspect and stolen vehicle was shared with local and state agencies. The stolen car was spotted and pursued again twice within an hour.
Washington State Troopers began pursuing it south on SR97, west of Ellensburg around 9 pm.
Ellensburg Police Officers deployed spike strips. WSP Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car on SR 10 as it continued driving on its rims.
The juvenile was taken into custody on April 30th for Escape, Assault, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Eluding.
The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the support and cooperation of all the local partners who helped bring a safe resolution to what was potentially a very dangerous incident.
