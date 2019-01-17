Good Morning,
The wintry mix has ended in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys while light snow/freezing rain continues to fall along the east slopes. Light-moderate rain keeping things cold and wet from the Tri-Cities to Foothills. Look for this precip to lift north of the area after 10 AM. All our Winter Weather Advisories have been cancelled, however we could see some spotty light snow along the east slopes until midday. The rest of us "dry out" late morning-early afternoon, then another round of rain between 3-8 pm as the cold front pushes through the region. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, mid to upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
A series of weather systems will keep varying chances of rain in the forecast Friday through Sunday with highs warming to the mid 40s-low 50s. Monday of next week looks dry, highs in the mid 40s. Slight chance for stray showers next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s to near 50.
Monty