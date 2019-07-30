Sunny and a little cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 60s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 90s.
Upper level ridge currently sitting to our east while an upper level low is to our west in the Pacific. This is creating a strong thermal pressure gradient along the east slopes of the Cascades with cooler marine air in the west and warm/hot in the east. As a result we will see windy conditions in the Kittitas Valley and eastern Columbia Gorge with gusts 30 mph.
Sunny and quiet weather will continue through Thursday with temperatures warming into the mid 90s. A cold front will push through the region late Thursday-Friday morning. Moisture looks to be limited, so at this time will only mention a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the mountains. Winds increase Friday as cooler air spills over the Cascades. Temperatures cool into the mid 80s-near 90 Friday and Saturday.
A warming trend returns Sunday with highs in the mid 90s and flirting with 100 by Monday.