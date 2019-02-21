Good Morning,
Patchy fog and partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the teens-low 20s. February sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures remaining a good 15 degrees below average. Highs today, only in the mid 30s.
An upper level low over northern NV will provide the foothills and Blues in northeast OR with wrap around snow showers this morning. This area could see 1-2" of snow. High pressure will provide us with dry weather through tomorrow evening. The next front will increase our clouds Friday morning, bring snow to the Cascades by afternoon and a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix (No Accumulation) for us anytime after 4-5pm. Warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s. Most of Saturday looks dry, but then get ready for another round of measurable snow with the next system arriving late Saturday evening/night-Sunday. Right now most areas could see 1-3". Heavy snow is possible in the Cascades and Blues making travel through the mountain passes this weekend difficult.
A few leftover snow showers Monday morning, highs in the upper 20s-near 30. Tuesday looks dry with some sunshine and a slight chance for a few snow showers next Wednesday, highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.
Monty