Mostly cloudy with a little wintry mix this morning mainly to the east of the Tri-Cities and into the foothills of the blues. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with gusts 15-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
A moist northwesterly flow continues today across the Pacific Northwest. This is producing strong upslope conditions and fueling the snow machine dumping more snow in the mountains.
Winter Storm Warning... Cascades and Blues - Through this Evening
- Cascade Passes: 7-18"
- East Slopes: 3-8"
- Northern Blues: 12-20"
- Southern Blues: 6-12"
- Expect Pass Closures
- Carry Chains
- High Avalanche Danger
Ridging moves onshore tomorrow with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low-mid 40s. A system flattens the ridge on Thursday with a chance for a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and rain developing morning. Accumulation looks to be light with maybe 1-2" in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and an inch or less in the Tri-Cities. We could see a little lingering mix through early Friday morning. High pressure returns Friday with warmer temperatures and some sunshine through Saturday. Highs in the low-upper 40s.
Gusty southerly winds (30-40 mph) develop Sunday ahead of an approaching frontal system. This system will bring us a chance for rain showers Sunday and Monday. Rising snow levels, above 4,000 ft and good chance for mountain rain could lead to lower elevation snow melt in the Cascades and Blues. We will need to watch for potential flooding concern for rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the mountains. Highs warming into the low-mid 50s.