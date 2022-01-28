Mostly cloudy skies tonight for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin and chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20’s. More fog and freezing fog tonight in the Kittitas Valley and low temperatures near 15 degrees Brrrr.... Saturday the cloud cover will begin to break apart in the Columbia Basin and we may get to see a little sunshine Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Sunday brings a 40% chance of rain/snow mix to the Kittitas Valley and a 30% for the Yakima Valley a 20% chance of showers in the Columbia Basin and warmer temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Snow is making its way to the mountains beginning Sunday White Pass could see 4 to 8 inches and 3 to 7 inches at Bluewood. Warmer weather and sunshine on tap for next week!
