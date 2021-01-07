Partly sunny this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 40s and above average afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
A little break in the weather on Thursday with patchy morning fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The next system arrives early Friday morning with lowland rain or rain/snow mix and mountain snow. The best chance for light snow or rain/snow mix will be in the Kittitas Valley and higher ridges/hilltops in the Yakima Valley between 6-10 AM.
Friday's Snowfall Forecast
- Cascade Passes: 2-6"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less
Ridging should provide us with quiet weather Saturday with highs in the low 40s. A week disturbance will increase clouds Sunday with a chance for snow showers in the Cascades and a little rain/snow mix along the east slopes. Dry Monday with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low-mid 30s. A warm southwesterly flow develops Monday ahead of our next system as it slows down a bit. Rain develops early Tuesday morning and with rising snow levels, rain is also expected in the mountains. The rain could be moderate at times in the Cascades late Tuesday-Wednesday morning.