Spotty drizzle/flurries and patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy and a little warmer this afternoon with light wind. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
A weak disturbance moving through the ridge this morning will be able to squeeze out some spotty drizzle or a few flurries. The ridge shifts southeast tomorrow as a warm front pushes into the region. Some cold air will be trapped in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys early tomorrow morning and this could result in some freezing rain. Any freezing rain that does develop will not last for long and any icing Tuesday morning should be light. Rain chances increase and spread east by midday. Highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Scattered showers overnight-Wednesday morning. The pressure gradient will increase Wednesday resulting in breezy winds. Snow showers will continue in the Mountains, while most areas east of the Cascades will be rain shadowed. Warmer Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.
Another front will arrive late Thursday with mountain snow and a chance for rain in the lowland, highs in the mid 40s-near 50. Mainly dry Friday with highs near 50 and lows in the 30s. Breezy this weekend with snow showers in the mountains and mainly dry elsewhere, highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the mid 20s-mid 30s.