Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog in the Columbia Basin and locally dense freezing fog near Walla Walla. Then a little warmer this afternoon with a few peeks of sun. Morning temperatures in the 20s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
Another weak system with limited moisture will race across the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Snoqualmie Pass will likely have a rain/snow mix as snow levels climb to 3,500-4,000 ft and about 1-3" in the higher passes (White and Stevens). Snow chances in the Blues are relatively small and any accumulation will be light. In the lower elevations only a 10-20% chance for a stray shower. Wind will be breezy tomorrow afternoon in the Columbia Basin into the Foothills. Gusts generally 20-30 mph with the strongest in the foothills. Highs Friday in the low-mid 40s and los in the 20s-30s.
Patchy morning fog Saturday then mostly sunny and warmer as a ridge of high pressure moves inland. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s. The persistent ridge will lead to late night and early morning low clouds/fog continuing the end of next week. We are getting late in our fog season and with 10 hours of sun at a high angle in the sky we should burn off some of the fog by afternoon. Any sunshine will allow the afternoon highs to climb into the mid 40s-near 50. However, if the fog is stubborn, we will need to lower the temperatures for next week.