Good Morning,
Partly sunny and a little warmer today with patchy morning fog in the Yakima Valley. Slight chance for a stray flurry in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys, and mostly dry elsewhere. Morning temperatures in the low-upper 20s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
An upper level off the coast of Vancouver Island will slowly track across the two state region today and Friday. This will keep the Pacific Northwest in a cyclonic flow resulting in scattered snow showers over the Cascades and Blues. While most lowland areas will remain dry, there is a slight (10-20%) chance we could see a stray flurry or rain shower through Friday. Daytime temperatures climb above freezing today and will continue to stay there through next week. The warmer temperatures will allow for snow melt and add extra low level moisture to the atmosphere. This will result in late night/early morning freezing fog through next Monday. Highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the teens-20.
Another round of wintry weather will likely arrive Monday night-Tuesday. Precipitation will start as snow overnight and then transition into a snow, sleet, freezing rain mix Monday morning before changing to cold rain by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30. Next Wednesday looks nice with sunshine and highs in the low 40s!
Monty