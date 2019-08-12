Marvelous Monday! Mostly sunny and light winds today with just a few high level clouds at times. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
High pressure will provide us with nice weather and a slow warming trend with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Increasing clouds Thursday as an upper level low develops off the coast. This low will send a disturbance into the region with a slight chance for a shower along and north of I-90. The low moves onshore Friday-Saturday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm and breezy wind. Highs cool into the low-mid 80s.
Sunshine returns Sunday with high pressure and highs in the mid 80s-near 90.