Mostly cloudy this morning with a few showers in the foothills and Blues. Becoming partly sunny and windy by midday-early afternoon with gusts 25-30 mph. There is also a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower in Yakima county through northern Benton and Franklin counties between 2:30-5:30 PM. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid 50s-60 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
The active weather pattern continues today across the Pacific Northwest. We currently have and upper-level disturbance moving across the Inland Northwest and south into the Blues of WA/OR. This system is currently producing a few rain showers foothills through the Palouse and rain/snow showers in the Blues. A quick inch or two of snow may be possible above 3,600 ft. Showers should be ending by 9-10 AM. Another disturbance off the coast will give us a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower. As this system moves onshore our pressure gradient will tighten resulting in breezy to gusty winds. Winds will decreases tonight as the system moves east of the viewing area.
Wednesday looks dry except for a few afternoon showers in the mountains. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s. Partly cloudy and breezy on Thursday as the next disturbance begins to move inland. This system will produce mountain showers, while the lowlands should remain dry until overnight and then just a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s. Weak ridging should provide us with a nice day with partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.
A stronger system arrives Saturday with a good chance of rain and cooler temperatures, highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. A few leftover showers Sunday in the foothills, otherwise a dry and warmer afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 60s. Below average temperatures, breezy winds and showers are back next Monday with highs struggling to make it into the mid 60s.
