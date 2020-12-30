A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain early this morning eventually changing to all rain by midday. Road temperatures this morning range from 30-35 degrees this will result in some icy spots on roads. Scattered rain showers will continue this afternoon and evening. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s and holding steady through midday with afternoon highs in the mid 30s-near 40.
A warm front lifting through the region this morning is producing a wide variety of wintry precipitation and any frozen (snow, sleet and freezing rain) accumulation should be light as it transitions to cold rain later this morning. Snow, however, will continue to fall in the mountains, Palouse and along and north of I-90 today. These areas remain under a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning through tomorrow. Remember to check road conditions and pass reports as mountain travel will be difficult at times.
- Winter Storm Warning... Blues - Until 3 PM Thursday
- Winter Weather Advisory... Cascades, East Slopes, Northern WA, Palouse - Until 4 AM Thursday
Brief ridging returns Thursday-Friday morning with dry weather and a little warmer with highs in the upper 30-mid 40s. The active weather pattern continues Friday night into early next week. The next system arrives Friday night-Saturday morning and another front Saturday night-Sunday Morning. These systems will produce more mountain snow and low elevation rain/snow mix or rain. Windy and warmer this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 30s.