OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Department of Social and Health Services announced Monday a new Washington COVID-19 Relief Fund is open for new applications as of September 19, 2022. The fund will provide at least $1,000 in cash to help immigrants living in Washington state.
In 2020 and 2021, the fund provided financial assistance to over 120,000 people impacted by the pandemic but also didn't qualify for a stimulus check or unemployment assistance because of their immigration status.
Governor Inslee establish the community-driven program for the first time in August 2020 and $40 million. In December 2020, another $22.5 million.
Washington State Legislature continued to invest into March 2021, investing an additional $62.5 million.
Recently, DSHS received an additional $340 million for the state legislature for the 2022-2023 years. The funding will provide final cash grants to people are not eligible for other forms of financial help. Those eligible will get their grant December 2022 or January 2023.
“The DSHS Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance has been honored and humbled to work with our community partners over the past two years to support the WA COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund,” said Sarah Peterson, who heads the Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for DSHS to help people who may have been left out of other federal and state resources to address the economic impact of the pandemic," she added.
The goal, making sure community members have access to the resources and partnering with immigrant-led organizations. The partnerships are meant to implement the funds effectively and safely. DSHS is partnering Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network and Washington Community Alliance to support communications, engagement with the community, outreach and more.
The application will be open from Sept. 19 to Nov. 14, 022. The application period will be about nine weeks long and the longest of any of the previous applications for the fund. This means everyone that's eligible should have the opportunity to apply. Those applying can also complete the application through 52 contracted organizations across the state, making sure the outreach and applications assistance is supported.
The application is simple, safe and secure. DSHS doesn't have access to the personal information from application, and all the information is received and looked at by third parties.
To learn more about the fund and how to apply, please visit immigrantreliefwa.org or call 844–620–1999.
