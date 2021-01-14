Quiet weather today with partly sunny skies and light wind. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
The next system is speeding up a bit and will move over the ridge Friday morning. This system is fairly weak with limited moisture and may produce a few inches of snow in the mountains. For us, east of the Cascades, the best chance for any rain will likely be between 7-10 am - Mainly along and east of hwy 395. Northern Franklin county has a very slight chance of a few wet snow flakes mixing in with the rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s-near 30. Patchy morning fog Saturday morning and cooler with highs near 40. Another disturbance could give us a few stray showers early Sunday morning, otherwise it will be mainly dry, breezy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s-near 50.
A stronger inversion will likely develop under a building ridge early next week with areas of late night/morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Models are starting to hint at another system next Wednesday with mountain snow and a few rain showers in the lowlands. Something else to keep an eye on will be the potential for much colder temperatures by the end of next week.
Monty