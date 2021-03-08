Good Monday evening! A "relatively" calm night across the lower Columbia Basin. With many of us experiencing declining temperatures and cloudy skies. A band of rain has pushed its' way in, mainly targeted for the higher elevations and the mountains. Accumulation will be light but expect roads to be slick at times. Lows tonight in the 30s.
A big area of low pressure is spinning offshore, sending the occasional round of rain into the Pacific Northwest. This will continue through at least Wednesday with the occasional spotty shower or light rain.
Snow levels will be right around 2,000ft to 3,000ft, so mountain areas can expect snow flurries as this band of precipitation moves overhead. Shower activity will decrease after sunset, with most activity ending before midnight.
We can press copy and paste for Tuesday through Wednesday as similar bands of precipitation are expected to pass through. A little more sunshine is expected throughout the day. Highs through the beginning of the week in the mid-upper 50s.
Thursday through the weekend a ridge of high pressure will start to settle in. As it does, warming up temperatures to the low 60s by Friday in time for the weekend. Dry weather is expected through the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.
Have a great week!