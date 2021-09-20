Mostly sunny and nice today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
High pressure will provide us with plenty of sunshine and a slow warming trend as we head to the first day of fall on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s-near 80. A weak upper-level trough will move across the two-state region Wednesday afternoon/evening with some high clouds and breezy winds (10-25 mph). Ridging returns Thursday with another warming trend that will take us into the low-mid 80s by Saturday.
A weak upper-level trough will move across the region Saturday night-Sunday morning. The main impact from this system will be a few clouds, breezy winds and slightly cooler temperature with highs falling to the upper 70s-low 80s on Sunday.