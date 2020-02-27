A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
High pressure will continue to provide us with nice weather and a warming trend through Friday. Daytime highs will run about 10 degrees above average. Another front arrives Friday night-Saturday morning with gusty winds, mountain snow and a chance for a few rain showers in the lowlands. Highs cool into the 50s.
Dry weather and sunshine Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s-near 40. Models are now bringing in another system Monday night-Tuesday with gusty winds and a slight chance for showers, highs in the mid-upper 50s.
