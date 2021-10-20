Mostly cloudy & breezy tonight overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s and winds decreasing tonight. Thursday, partly sunny and temps in the mid to upper 60’s. Thursday night we expect scattered rain showers through the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and the Columbia Basin mainly after 11 pm. More rain likely Friday morning and breezy to gusty winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph. Wet windy weekend ahead with showers throughout the region through next Tuesday. Temperatures will range in the mid 50’s and low 60’s during the day and night time temperatures upper 30’s to mid 40’s.
Rainfall amounts through Monday evening should help with our drought condition across the region.
Rainfall Forecast... Wednesday - Monday 4 PM
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin: .25-.50"
- Foothills: .50-1.25"
- East Slopes: .50-1.50"
- Cascades and Blues: 1-3"