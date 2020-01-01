Scattered showers early this morning and gusty winds (25-45mph) all day. Morning temperatures in the mid 40s-low 50s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs mid-upper 50s.
The big weather story today are the winds! A tight pressure gradient, strong winds aloft and good low level mixing will result in gusty winds across the region. At this time it appears the winds will stay below advisory levels, but they will need to be watch closely. However, with gusts pushing 45 mph we could see some down tree limbs/branches and that could produce some spotty power outages. Winds should begin to decrease after midnight. The strong westerly flow is also pushing a disturbance through the region this morning producing scattered showers. This feature should be to the east of the viewing area between 8-9 AM.
Snow levels in the mountains start out around 6,000 ft this morning and fall to 3,000 ft this afternoon/evening and with strong upslope showers we will likely see accumulating snow in the Cascades and Blues.
Winter Weather Advisory – Cascades… Today 1 PM-4AM Thursday
- Snoqualmie Pass: 2-6”
- White/Stevens Pass: 6-14”
Blues – Snow this afternoon-Thursday morning
- Above 4,000 ft: 3-6”
Weak ridging should provide us with mainly dry conditions and lighter winds Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid 40s-mid 50s. The active weather pattern returns this weekend through early next week with varying chances of rain in the lowlands and mountain snow. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times, especially Saturday and next Tuesday. Highs in the mid 40s-near 50s and lows in the 30s.