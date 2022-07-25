SUNNYSIDE, Wa.-
Yakima Federal Saving and Loan has announced a $5,000 donation to Sunnyside's Heartlinks Hospice.
"We are committed to supporting families in Central Washington. It is one of our core values," said Leanne Antonio, President and CEO of Yakima Federal, upon announcing the donation. "The work that Heartlinks dose is immeasurable."
Heartlinks pediatric programs provides specialized care and support for children with serious illnesses and their families. Since 1978 their mission has been enriching the quality of life for patients and families in need of comprehensive care.
Shelby Moore, Executive Director of Heartlinks says the donation will be used to add more pediatric nurses to their team.
"Their support of our pediatric palliative care program comes at a time when it is needed the most."
For more information Heartlinks Hospice and their work please visithttps://heartlinkshospice.org/
