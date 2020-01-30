Alexandra Rios is a NBC Right Now reporter based in Tri-Cities, Washington. She is a reporter for Wake Up Northwest.
Alexandra uses her camera as a tool to help the world understand the experiences of the local community, especially Latinos and minorities. When she is not at work, she is probably making Indian food, drinking chai or learning Hindi.
A graduate of UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and EGSC, Alexandra is the former reporter for Grady Newsource. Originally from South Georgia, she currently lives in Tri-Cities, Washington and currently is a member of National Association of Hispanic Journalist and National Press Photographers Association.
You can follow her stories on Twitter and Instagram @alexandrariostv.