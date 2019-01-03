Austin Getz is a sports journalist who is thrilled to be a part of NBC Right Now and SWX.
Austin originally hails from Colfax, Washington; a small farming town nestled in the rolling hills of the Palouse in Eastern Washington. Growing up, he loved sports and knew that he wanted to work in sports in some capacity. His dreams of being an NFL/NBA/MLB player quickly vanished and he instead chose to attend Washington State University to pursue a career in sportscasting.
He spent most of his time in college on the airwaves of KUGR, WSU's student-run radio station, doing work as a play-by-play announcer and sports talk radio personality. Before his senior year, he spent the summer working as an intern for SWX and KHQ in Spokane. There, he fell in love with SWX and knew he wanted to stay within the company after graduation.
After graduating from WSU (Go Cougs!) in the spring of 2018, Austin began his career in the Tri-Cities as a Weekend Sports Reporter for NBC Right Now. He loves so many things about his job, but mostly the people that he gets to meet because of his career. Being from a very, very small town, he knows how important high school sports are to a community and loves the thrill-a-minute rush of high school football and basketball season.
Austin is a die-hard fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Lakers. He also is fully on board with bringing back the Sonics and can't wait for Seattle's NHL team. He is very approachable and will always try to make time for anyone who sees him out and about! You can follow him on Twitter at @AustinGetzSWX and email him at austin.getz@nbcrightnow.com.