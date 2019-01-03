Camila Rios joined the NBC Right Now team in January 2018 as the Tri-Cities morning reporter for Wake Up Northwest. She graduated from the University of La Verne with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. California is home but Camila is excited to see everything the Tri-Cities has to offer.
While in school, Camila furthered her journalism career by being a part of the university news station Foothill Community News and a writer for the newspaper Campus Times. She gained further experience as an intern for BNO News, an international news agency.
On her free time, Camila loves to travel. She enjoys exploring different places and getting to know people that come from all different types of backgrounds.
Feel free to keep up with her on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamilaRiosNews/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CamilaRiosNews
Have a story idea? Send her an email at camila.rios@nbcrightnow.com.