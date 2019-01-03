Cooper Perkins joined the NBC Right Now team in August of 2018 as the sports director and weekday sports anchor. Originally from Los Angeles, California, he is thrilled to make the Inland Northwest his new home. He went to the University of Southern California (Fight On!) where he received his bachelor’s degree in Communication from the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.
While in college, Cooper he began a career in play-by-play broadcasting that was fueled by stops working in developmental collegiate baseball for the Orange County Riptide as their inaugural radio voice and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, for whom he was named the Northwoods League Broadcaster of the Year.
Following his graduation from USC in December 2016, Cooper began work in professional baseball as the media relations director and radio play-by-play voice for the Missoula Osprey on 102.9 ESPN Missoula. His last stop before arriving in the Tri-Cities was in Bismarck, North Dakota, where he worked for the BEK Broadcasting Network as a play-by-play voice for high school, college, and semi-pro sports and gained his first experience on television.
When Cooper isn’t at work, you might find him in the kitchen, at a gym, accompanied by a good book, or watching any sporting event on TV. He’s excited about getting to know all of your favorite teams and giving them the coverage they deserve.
If you want to reach Cooper, simply email him at cooper.perkins@nbcrightnow.com.