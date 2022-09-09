David was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas. After stops in California and Texas, he graduated from the University of Wyoming. Go Pokes, baby!
When he's not covering sports, you can find David on the couch watching football during the fall, or you can catch him at one of the Tri-Cities' golf courses if it's not too cold outside. He's excited to join the SWX team and tell local sports stories from across the Tri-Cities, Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley and more!
David would love to connect with you! You can follow him on Twitter @mrdavidgraf and Facebook @David.GrafNBCRightNow, and you can email him story ideas and comments to david.graf@nbcrightnow.com.
