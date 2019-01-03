Estreyita Rosales joined KNDU as a reporter in July 2017. She graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production.
During college, Estreyita was part of the Association for Women in Communication, particiapted in Cable 8 and Murrow News 8. A month prior to graduating, she was one of four students selected to travel to Chiapas, where she had the opportunity to report internationally as a Murrow Backpack Journalist.
During her time in Chiapas, she put together an investigative piece on immigration. Her story "Discovering a New Beast," has been nominated for an SPJ award.
Estreyita grew up in the Tri-Cities area and interned for KNDU and Telemundo Tri-Cities in June 2016. She is very thrilled to back with her family in her hometown, and is eager to grow as a reporter.