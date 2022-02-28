Grace is no stranger to all types of weather. From hurricanes to tornadoes, snowstorms to windstorms, she has forecasted it all! Her career has taken her to Seattle, WA, Lafayette, LA, Eugene, OR, Los Angeles, CA and now the Tri-Cities.
Notable coverage in the Pacific Northwest includes the June 2021 record heat wave, March 2020 tornado outbreak on the Washington coast, and the 2020 Valentine's Day weekend snowstorm in Western Washington. In the Gulf Coast, she provided wall-to-wall coverage of the August 2016 historic flooding in southern Louisiana, 2017 tornado outbreak in Acadiana, and landfalls of Hurricane Barry, Tropical Storm Cindy, and Hurricane Harvey. She also produced and anchored winter weather and hurricane specials.
Grace lives in Pendleton, OR with her husband, who is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. They have two dogs and are excited to become new parents to a baby girl in May.
