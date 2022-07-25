WALLA WALLA, Wa.-
Two of the rarest and most iconic World War II era planes, the B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sentimental Journey' and the B-25 Mitchell 'Maid in the Shade' will be in Walla Walla this week, as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.
The warplanes will be on display at Gorge Aviation Services at the Walla Walla Airport from July 26-31st.
Ground tours will be offered throughout the week and rides are available on the weekend. The planes will be on display from 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 2-6 pm from Friday through Sunday.
Tours are $15 per person or $30 for a family of four and no RSVP is needed. For ride booking and pricing please see the Flying Legends of Victory Tour websitehttps://www.azcaf.org/location/walla-walla-wa-tour-stop-2/
Note: Ground tour times may be restricted due to excessive heat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.