Jamie Council joined the KNDU/KNDO/SWX team as the Sports Director in May 2020.
Raised in Central Coast California, Jamie loves the beach and sunshine, but fell in love with sports journalism in North Dakota… We’ll get to that part.
Sports have been a big part of her life since her parents signed her up for soccer when she was in first grade. She played soccer, volleyball, softball, track and field, and football (A kicker, duh). She went on to play soccer in college and ran one year of track and field. Sports were how Jamie connected with people and she loves connecting with people, so it’s no surprise she ended up in sports journalism.
Jamie wrote for the school paper in high school and that continued into college at Minot State University, eventually becoming the Sports Editor. She was lucky enough to get an internship with the hockey team (Go Beavers!) where she transitioned to TV journalism. She won an Eric Sevareid Award for her hockey YouTube channel.
She moved on to work for a hockey production company as a sideline reporter and fill-in technical director and worked part time for the local news until she graduated with a degree in Broadcast Production with Honors from Minot State University.
After she graduated, she started working full-time for the local news in Western North Dakota. During that time, she learned to love small town sports and dipped her toes in the professional sports realm doing coverage with the Minnesota Vikings.
She took a few years off to experience a city (Seattle) and travel before making her way back into sports journalism. While in Seattle, she attended her fair share of Seahawks, Mariners, and Sounders games and even did some coverage with the XFL Dragons before they shut down.
When she’s not working, Jamie enjoys hiking with her dog Dakotah, traveling, reading, going to the gym, or experiencing something new. If you have any story ideas, local attraction recommendations, or just want to say ‘Hi’, you can reach her at Jamie.council@nbcrightnow.com. You can also connect with her on Facebook or Twitter.
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/JamieCouncilTV
Twitter Link: https://twitter.com/JamieCouncilTV