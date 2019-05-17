Jasmine graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a bachelor's in journalism and media production. GO COUGS!
She is thrilled to be working her first job out of college in the beautiful Tri-Cities. She graduated high school in El Paso, Texas, but because of her father's job in the Army, has grown up in many other places as well. Her roots, however, lie in the inland Northwest, so she has always called that home.
Jasmine has interned at ABC7 in El Paso, Texas, as well as KHQ Local News in Spokane, Washington. She developed her skills through anchoring, producing and reporting on WSU's daily campus news show, Murrow News 8. Her senior year, she was selected to participate in the backpack journalism program to Puerto Rico in an effort to cover stories related to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. As a student journalist, she was named a finalist for multiple awards by the Society of Professional Journalists, and nominated for a student Emmy.
She is passionate about storytelling, and excited to be a part of this community. To stay updated on what's happening in your community, give her a follow on social media!
Twitter: @DarakjyTV
Facebook: @JasmineDarakjyTV
Instagram: @JasmineDarakjy