Jessica Jalal is proud to join the KNDU/KNDO family as the Wake Up Northwest anchor!
Jessica was born and raised in Dallas, Texas and knew her passion was in broadcast journalism from a young age. She received her master's degree in journalism from the University of North Texas and her bachelor’s degree in psychology and biology studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.
She was a reporter, weather forecaster, and anchor for the award-winning student-run news station NTTV at UNT.
Jessica went on to work for Snap, Inc. as a news curator for its Snap Map, working with user generated content types of news stories.
She’s passionate about stories on the environment, space, technology, and politics and is multilingual, speaking English, Urdu, Hindi, and Punjabi.
Her hobbies include working out, traveling to places she’s never been to before, trying anything once-she loves a good adrenaline rush like skydiving, and hanging out with her family, friends, and pets (dog Maci and cat Tilly). She has a big family and has two sisters that get confused as triplets sometimes!
Jessica is ecstatic to be in Eastern Washington and share stories that are important to those in it!
