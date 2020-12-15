Jordan Tolbert graduated from Gonzaga University (GO ZAGS!) in May of 2020 and double-majored in Broadcasting and Political Science.
She is from San Diego, California where she spent two summers interning at NBC 7 San Diego. During her time in Spokane, she interned for KHQ-TV as well as KXLY-TV (4 News Now).
Jordan was part of the GUTV Program at Gonzaga where she learned how to write, shoot, edit, and be on-camera. She spent a semester in Washington, DC where she learned all about politics, journalism, and ran social media for a women’s entrepreneurial think tank.
In her free time, she enjoys running, reading, paddle boarding, and shopping. She loves the sun, green juice, and reality TV.
If you have story ideas for Jordan, send them to jordan.tolbert@nbcrightnow.com.
Instagram: @jordantolberttv