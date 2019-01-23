Justin Honore joined KNDU as a weekend reporter in November 2018. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Journalism. Hook Em!!
Justin is originally from Dallas, Texas and he is hoping to bring some southern twang and swag to the Tri-Cities. Before joining KNDU-TV, Justin spent time interning with KXAN-TV, Longhorn Network and 104.9 The Horn in Austin. Justin is still trying to adjust to the cold weather in the Tri-Cities so if you have any tips feel free to let him know.
On his off days Justin likes to play basketball, watch his Dallas Cowboys and his favorite athlete Lebron James, as well as meet new people. If you see Justin feel free to dap him up and show him some love.
You can email him story ideas at justin.honore@NBCRightNow.com and you can follow him on Twitter @JustinHonoreTV.