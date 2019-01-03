Kaitlyn Karmout joined the KNDU team in January of 2018. She is a Texas native with a degree in Communication from the University of Texas at Austin. #HookEmHorns! Although she comes bearing lots of Texas pride, she's loving it in the Tri-Cities and happy to make it her home.
While at UT, Kaitlyn furthered her career in journalism by being apart of Texas News Watch Team. She also interned at several stations in both Austin and San Antonio such as KVUE News, Spectrum News, and News 4 San Antonio.
When Kaitlyn isn't at work, you can find her running along the Columbia River, hiking Badger Mountain, or enjoying a good read. Kaitlyn is thrilled to be apart of the KNDU team and telling your stories!
Feel free to email Kaitlyn with any story ideas!
kaitlyn.karmout@nbcrightnow.com