Laynie Erickson grew up in small town La Center, Washington, where she was recruited to play volleyball at Central Washington University. She graduated summa cum laude from CWU with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Journalism and a minor in Communications.
During her time at CWU, Laynie worked as an on-air personality at the campus radio station, KCWU. She hosted an Intercollegiate Broadcast System (IBS) award nominated show, Looking for Love with Laynie, and helped KCWU win the 2022 IBS College Radio Station of the Year Award.
She also worked for CWU’s broadcast news, CentralNewsWatch.
Laynie enjoys eating breakfast for dinner, making videos for social media and never-ending Monopoly games.
She’s excited to be reporting and anchoring in Central and Eastern Washington, and can’t wait to share stories people care about. If you have a story you’d like her to share, you can reach her at laynie.erickson@nbcrightnow.com.
